Police in Wakefield are investigating an incident that left a teenage motorcyclist critically injured.

The 16-year-old rider fell from his bike as he rode across the City of Wakefield Golf Course off Horbury Road at just before 9pm on Tuesday (August 19).

He suffered a serious head injury, which police said is life-threatening, and remains in hospital today in a critical condition.

A teenager has been critically injured in a crash in Wakefield. | Google/National World

Officers investigating the incident are seeking anyone who saw, or has footage of, a red Honda motorcycle traveling along Horbury Road before the incident.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact police in Wakefield on 101, or online using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log reference 1858 of 19 August.