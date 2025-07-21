Live

Stanningley Bypass Leeds: Live updates as A647 road closed towards city following dramatic car fire

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 21st Jul 2025, 14:51 BST
Traffic disruption is being faced in Leeds following a dramatic vehicle fire on a busy main road.

Footage that you can view above has been shared of the car fire on the Stanningley Bypass towards Leeds today (Monday).

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has said that one crew is currently at the scene and has extinguished the fire and is now “making the scene safe”.

Fire crews are attending to the incident on the Stanningley Bypass in Leedsplaceholder image
Fire crews are attending to the incident on the Stanningley Bypass in Leeds | Jaysha Stead

A spokesperson said: “No reports of any injuries.”

For the latest updates and more information follow our live blog below.

Car fire on Stanningley Bypass in LEeds

15:21 BST

Fire service statement

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said:

We’ve got one crew currently at the scene of a vehicle fire on the Stanningley Bypass in Leeds.

Firefighters put out the fire and are currently making the scene safe.

No reports of any injuries.

15:02 BST

Video footage

Leeds resident Jaysha Stead shared the below footage of the blaze.

14:52 BST

What we know so far

A car fire on the Stanningley Bypass has caused significant traffic disruption.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that they have extinguished the fire and are now making the scene safe.

There are no reports of injuries.

