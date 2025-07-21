Stanningley Bypass Leeds: Live updates as A647 road closed towards city following dramatic car fire
Footage that you can view above has been shared of the car fire on the Stanningley Bypass towards Leeds today (Monday).
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has said that one crew is currently at the scene and has extinguished the fire and is now “making the scene safe”.
A spokesperson said: “No reports of any injuries.”
Car fire on Stanningley Bypass in LEeds
Fire service statement
Video footage
Leeds resident Jaysha Stead shared the below footage of the blaze.
What we know so far
