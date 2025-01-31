Sprockhovel Way, Pontefract: Man in his 60s critically injured after crashing off road in West Yorkshire
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A man has sustained serious injuries in a crash in West Yorkshire.
At just after 11am today (January 31), police received reports of a car veering off the road on Sprockhovel Way in Pontefract.
Emergency services arrived at the scene and found a man in his 60s.
He was quickly transported to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of his serious injuries, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed.
Officers at the scene are currently investigating the cause of the incident.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.