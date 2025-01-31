Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has sustained serious injuries in a crash in West Yorkshire.

At just after 11am today (January 31), police received reports of a car veering off the road on Sprockhovel Way in Pontefract.

Emergency services arrived at the scene and found a man in his 60s.

A man suffered serious injuries after driving off the road on Sprockhovel Way in Pontefract. | Google/National World

He was quickly transported to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of his serious injuries, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed.

Officers at the scene are currently investigating the cause of the incident.