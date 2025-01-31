Sprockhovel Way, Pontefract: Man in his 60s critically injured after crashing off road in West Yorkshire

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 31st Jan 2025, 15:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has sustained serious injuries in a crash in West Yorkshire.

At just after 11am today (January 31), police received reports of a car veering off the road on Sprockhovel Way in Pontefract.

Emergency services arrived at the scene and found a man in his 60s.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A man suffered serious injuries after driving off the road on Sprockhovel Way in Pontefract.A man suffered serious injuries after driving off the road on Sprockhovel Way in Pontefract.
A man suffered serious injuries after driving off the road on Sprockhovel Way in Pontefract. | Google/National World

He was quickly transported to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of his serious injuries, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed.

Officers at the scene are currently investigating the cause of the incident.

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today.

Related topics:PontefractPoliceEmergency servicesHospital

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice