Scott Hall Road: Investigation launched after man found with head injuries near Leeds park

Published 31st Oct 2024, 12:48 BST
Police have launched an investigation after a man was found injured near a Leeds park on Tuesday evening.

Officers were called by the ambulance service to the Scott Hall Road area at around 10.30pm on Tuesday (October 29), after a man had been found there with head injuries.

He was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries, which a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed are not life-threatening.

Police are investigating after a man was found with head injuries in the Scott Hall area of Leeds on Wednesday (October 30).placeholder image
Police are investigating after a man was found with head injuries in the Scott Hall area of Leeds on Wednesday (October 30). | Google/National World

The force is investigating the circumstances of the incident, and officers remain in the area today (October 31).

A spokesperson said: "Anyone who can assist police enquiries is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101 referencing police log 278 of October 29. 

"Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat."

