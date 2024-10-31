Scott Hall Road: Investigation launched after man found with head injuries near Leeds park
Officers were called by the ambulance service to the Scott Hall Road area at around 10.30pm on Tuesday (October 29), after a man had been found there with head injuries.
He was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries, which a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed are not life-threatening.
The force is investigating the circumstances of the incident, and officers remain in the area today (October 31).
A spokesperson said: "Anyone who can assist police enquiries is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101 referencing police log 278 of October 29.
"Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat."