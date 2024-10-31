Police have launched an investigation after a man was found injured near a Leeds park on Tuesday evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called by the ambulance service to the Scott Hall Road area at around 10.30pm on Tuesday (October 29), after a man had been found there with head injuries.

He was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries, which a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed are not life-threatening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are investigating after a man was found with head injuries in the Scott Hall area of Leeds on Wednesday (October 30). | Google/National World

The force is investigating the circumstances of the incident, and officers remain in the area today (October 31).

A spokesperson said: "Anyone who can assist police enquiries is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101 referencing police log 278 of October 29.

"Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat."