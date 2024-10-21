Saddleworth Road, Elland: Police appeal after car collides with stone wall
Officers received a call from the ambulance service at 4.57pm yesterday (October 20) reporting that a white Peugeot 208 travelling on the B6114 Saddleworth Road in the direction of Greetland had collided with a stone wall.
The driver was taken to hospital, where he is described as being in a stable condition.
Police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision or who believes they may have seen this vehicle immediately prior to the collision.
Motorists and those in the vicinity are also asked to check their dashcam or CCTV systems to see whether they have any relevant footage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Western Area Roads Policing Team via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1278 of 20 October.
