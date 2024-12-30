Roundhay Park death: Woman dies in Leeds after being discovered 'unconscious' in lake
Emergency services were called to Waterloo Lake at Roundhay Park, Leeds, at 6:09pm yesterday (Sunday) following reports of concern for the safety of a woman who had been spotted unconscious in the lake.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers and ambulance colleagues attended the scene, but the woman was sadly confirmed to have died a short time later.
“Enquiries are continuing to establish what happened.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious.”
