Cotswold Road Rothwell: Man arrested after 'disturbance in the street' as scene undergoes forensic examination
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 4.48pm yesterday (August 8), police received a report of a disturbance in the street involving a vehicle in Cotswold Road, Rothwell.
“Those involved had left the scene when officers arrived.
Keep your finger on the pulse of the city with the Yorkshire Evening Post’s daily newsletter, covering breaking news stories and all of the biggest headlines from Leeds.
“A scene was put in place to undergo forensic examination.”
The spokesperson added: “A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.