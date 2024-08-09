Cotswold Road Rothwell: Man arrested after 'disturbance in the street' as scene undergoes forensic examination

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 9th Aug 2024, 17:22 GMT
Police have arrested a man after reports of a “disturbance in the street” involving a vehicle in Rothwell on Thursday afternoon.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 4.48pm yesterday (August 8), police received a report of a disturbance in the street involving a vehicle in Cotswold Road, Rothwell

“Those involved had left the scene when officers arrived. 

One person has been arrested in relation to a "disturbance in the street" on Cotswold Road, Rothwell. | Google

“A scene was put in place to undergo forensic examination.”

The spokesperson added: “A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”

