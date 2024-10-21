Rothwell house fire: Man in his 80s dies in Leeds after emergency crews rush to blaze at property
An elderly man has died following a house fire in Leeds.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says it was called about the blaze on Haighside Close in Rothwell at 5.16am on Sunday (October 20).
Three fire crews attended and police and ambulance teams were called to the scene.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The sole occupant of the address, a man in his eighties, was removed from the property and given emergency treatment by ambulance staff but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
“There were no suspicious circumstances and the Coroner’s Office has been informed.”
