Coventry Street, Halifax: Residents evacuated after explosion
Police are investigating after an explosion in the early hours of today prompted an evacuation of homes on a Halifax street.
Police were called to Coventry Street in the town at 12.04am this morning (June 26) to a report of an explosion.
Officers at the scene assisted with closing the road and evacuating the occupants of 14 houses.
Two people from one property were taken to hospital with serious injuries and a third person, from another property, has received treatment for minor injuries.
Police say the cause of the explosion remains under investigation.
