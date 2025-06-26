Police are investigating after an explosion in the early hours of today prompted an evacuation of homes on a Halifax street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to Coventry Street in the town at 12.04am this morning (June 26) to a report of an explosion.

Officers at the scene assisted with closing the road and evacuating the occupants of 14 houses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coventry Street in Halifax. | Google

Two people from one property were taken to hospital with serious injuries and a third person, from another property, has received treatment for minor injuries.

Police say the cause of the explosion remains under investigation.