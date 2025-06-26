Coventry Street, Halifax: Residents evacuated after explosion

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 26th Jun 2025, 10:58 BST
Police are investigating after an explosion in the early hours of today prompted an evacuation of homes on a Halifax street.

Police were called to Coventry Street in the town at 12.04am this morning (June 26) to a report of an explosion.

Officers at the scene assisted with closing the road and evacuating the occupants of 14 houses.

Coventry Street in Halifax.placeholder image
Coventry Street in Halifax. | Google

Two people from one property were taken to hospital with serious injuries and a third person, from another property, has received treatment for minor injuries.

Police say the cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

