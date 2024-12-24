Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for information as they continue searching the River Aire in Leeds city centre today following a report of a person entering the water.

Officers were contacted by the fire service at 11.27pm last night who had received a report of a person seen entering the River Aire to the rear of Asda House on Great Wilson Street, Leeds.

Police, fire and ambulance were deployed to the scene but the person, who had been seen entering the water at 11.14pm, could not be located.

A search of the stretch of the river is continuing today and detectives from Leeds District CID are carrying out enquiries to identify the person involved. | Google

A search of the stretch of the river is continuing today and detectives from Leeds District CID are carrying out enquiries to identify the person involved.

The person was wearing a black hooded top with the hood up, skin-tight black trousers and black and white trainers and was wearing a black backpack.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log 1842 of December 23 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat