Police investigating a crash in Wilsden which left an elderly pedestrian with serious injuries have made a renewed appeal for information.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are particularly keen to anyone who saw a group who were in the area that morning repairing drystone walls.

The crash occurred at around 12noon on Saturday, August 9, on Shay Lane at the junction of Crack Lane in Wilsden.

Shay Lane at the junction with Crack Lane in Wilsden. | Google

An elderly male pedestrian was struck by a black Peugeot 208 and suffered multiple serious injuries which he is still in hospital receiving treatment for.

Motorists who were in the area are asked to check whether they have any dashcam footage of the junction throughout the morning of August 9.

Anybody who travelled through the junction of Shay Lane and Crack Lane that morning, who witnessed the collision or events leading up to it is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting reference 13250454524.