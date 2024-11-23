Renault motorist, 34, dies on West Yorkshire road in snowy conditions

By Nick Frame

Court Reporter

Published 23rd Nov 2024, 10:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A driver has died following a crash in which his car ploughed into a wall in the early hours of this morning in snowy conditions.

A blue Renault Captur, which had been travelling north-east towards Saltaire, collided with the wall on Moorhead Lane at the junction with Beechwood Avenue, Shipley.

A man has died after hitting a wall in treacherous conditions. (pics by Google Maps / National World)A man has died after hitting a wall in treacherous conditions. (pics by Google Maps / National World)
A man has died after hitting a wall in treacherous conditions. (pics by Google Maps / National World) | Google Maps / National World

The driver, a 34-year-old man, was given emergency treatment but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sign up today for our free daily newsletter, packed with all of the latest news, sports and more from Leeds and the surrounding areas

A road closure has remained in place while the scene is being cleared.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle being driven in the area in the time leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dash-cam or CCTV footage, to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting reference 13240638046 or online via the livechat.

Related topics:Emergency response

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice