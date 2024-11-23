Renault motorist, 34, dies on West Yorkshire road in snowy conditions
A blue Renault Captur, which had been travelling north-east towards Saltaire, collided with the wall on Moorhead Lane at the junction with Beechwood Avenue, Shipley.
The driver, a 34-year-old man, was given emergency treatment but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
A road closure has remained in place while the scene is being cleared.
Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle being driven in the area in the time leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dash-cam or CCTV footage, to contact them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting reference 13240638046 or online via the livechat.
