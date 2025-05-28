An investigation has been launched following a suspected arson attack in Leeds.

Police were called to Recreation Crescent in Holbeck at about 11.34pm last night (Tuesday) to reports that a car was on fire.

The blaze also caused damage to a nearby property.

No-one was hurt in the fire which police believe was started deliberately.

Emergency crews were called to Recreation Crescent in Holbeck on Tuesday evening. | Google

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has also been contacted for further details.

An investigation has been launched and anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101 referencing police crime number 13250298073.

Information can also be given online through the LiveChat function or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.