Willow Park, Pontefract: Quad bike rider suffers serious injuries after crashing into brick wall

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 16th Sep 2025, 10:22 BST
Police in Pontefract are appealing for information following a serious crash last week.

The collision occurred on Willow Park in the town, when a quad bike ridden by a man, collided with a brick wall around 1.20pm on Friday, September 12.

The man in his 50s suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Willow Park in Pontefract.placeholder image
Willow Park in Pontefract. | Google

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are appealing for anyone who may witnessed the collision or the movements of the quad bike prior to the collision to get in contact, either online at www.westyorkshire.poilce.uk/livechat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250525344.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

