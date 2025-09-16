Police in Pontefract are appealing for information following a serious crash last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision occurred on Willow Park in the town, when a quad bike ridden by a man, collided with a brick wall around 1.20pm on Friday, September 12.

The man in his 50s suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willow Park in Pontefract. | Google

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are appealing for anyone who may witnessed the collision or the movements of the quad bike prior to the collision to get in contact, either online at www.westyorkshire.poilce.uk/livechat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250525344.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.