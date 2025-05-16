Police have launched an investigation into the “unexplained death” of a man in West Yorkshire.

Detectives are investigating after being called to a fatal house fire on Dirkhill Street, Bradford in the early hours of this morning (Friday, May 16).

Officers were called at 3am by the West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service to reports of a fire at a property where the body of a man was found.

Detectives are investigating a fatal house fire on Dirkhill Street, Bradford.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “An investigation into the fire and death are in their early stages.

“The man’s death is currently being treated as unexplained.”

A scene remains in place whilst enquiries are carried out.