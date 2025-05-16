Dirkhill Street Bradford: Police launch investigation into 'unexplained death' of man in house fire
Detectives are investigating after being called to a fatal house fire on Dirkhill Street, Bradford in the early hours of this morning (Friday, May 16).
Officers were called at 3am by the West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service to reports of a fire at a property where the body of a man was found.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “An investigation into the fire and death are in their early stages.
“The man’s death is currently being treated as unexplained.”
A scene remains in place whilst enquiries are carried out.