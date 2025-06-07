Police are continuing to appeal for information to help trace a 15-year-old boy who has been missing from home in Leeds for two weeks.

Lewis Cudine was last seen in the Morley area of Leeds on Thursday, May 22. Police say he has links to Sheffield and may be there.

Lewis Cudine. | WYP

Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries to find him and remain concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who has seen Lewis or who has any information that could help to locate him is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log 1211 of May 22 or online via: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat