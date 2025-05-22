Tallulah Juniper: Police appeal to help find missing Leeds teenager
Tallulah Juniper was reported missing yesterday morning (May 21) in Rawdon.
The 15-year-old is described as a white female, slim build, long straight dark hair, pale complexion with thick eyelashes.
She was last seen wearing a school top, black leggings, black Armani jacket with black Nike Air trainers.
She is known to the Bradford and York area.
Her family and police are concerned for her welfare and would urge her to make contact.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat options at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting log 371 of 21 May.