Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing teenager in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tallulah Juniper was reported missing yesterday morning (May 21) in Rawdon.

The 15-year-old is described as a white female, slim build, long straight dark hair, pale complexion with thick eyelashes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tallulah Juniper. | WYP

She was last seen wearing a school top, black leggings, black Armani jacket with black Nike Air trainers.

She is known to the Bradford and York area.

Her family and police are concerned for her welfare and would urge her to make contact.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat options at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting log 371 of 21 May.