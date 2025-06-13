Police are appealing for information to help find Jodie Hudson who has been reported missing from Ossett.

The 45-year-old was last seen in Wakefield city centre on Wednesday morning. (June 11)

Jodie Hudson. | WYP

She is described as 5 ft 1 and of medium build. She has light brown/red hair and a tattoo of footprints on her foot.

Officers are asking anybody who has seen her or has information about her whereabouts to please contact them.

You can contact Wakefield Police online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting log 0454 of 12th June.