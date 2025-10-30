Police appeal after woman tragically killed by her own car in Leeds

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash in Leeds.

Officers were called to the car park of Abbey Grange Medical Practice on Norman Street in Kirkstall at 4.55pm yesterday (October 29) to reports a 73-year-old woman had been in collision with her own vehicle.

It’s believed the vehicle a Kia Picanto was parked on a slight slope and has then rolled back knocking her over.

Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Abbey Grange Medical Practice on Norman Street in Kirkstall. | Google

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed this incident or who may have dash cam footage of the circumstances leading up to it to come forward.

Information can be given via 101 or use the live chat options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting log 1298 of 29 October.