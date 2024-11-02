Northfield Lane, Horbury: Police appeal after serious crash involving scooter and car
Eastern Area Roads Policing Officers would like to speak with anyone who has footage or information about a collision between a car and a scooter on Northfield Lane at the junction with Wakefield Road on Sunday, August 25, 2024.
The collision took place at 10pm after a Piaggio Zip scooter, which was travelling along Northfield Lane towards Wakefield, was in collision with a Seat Mii car.
The Seat had been travelling in other direction on Northfield Lane and turning right onto Wakefield Road when the collision occurred.
The 18-year-old male scooter rider received serious injuries in the collision and continues to recover from them.
Anyone who has footage or information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Eastern Area Roads Policing Unit on 101 referencing police number 13240464399. Information can also be given online at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat