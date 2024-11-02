Northfield Lane, Horbury: Police appeal after serious crash involving scooter and car

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 2nd Nov 2024, 10:37 BST
Police are appealing for information and footage as part of ongoing enquiries into a crash in Horbury during the summer.

Eastern Area Roads Policing Officers would like to speak with anyone who has footage or information about a collision between a car and a scooter on Northfield Lane at the junction with Wakefield Road on Sunday, August 25, 2024.

Most Popular

The collision took place at 10pm after a Piaggio Zip scooter, which was travelling along Northfield Lane towards Wakefield, was in collision with a Seat Mii car.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Seat had been travelling in other direction on Northfield Lane and turning right onto Wakefield Road when the collision occurred.

Sign up for free news, sport and retro emails from your YEP

The 18-year-old male scooter rider received serious injuries in the collision and continues to recover from them.

Anyone who has footage or information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Eastern Area Roads Policing Unit on 101 referencing police number 13240464399. Information can also be given online at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat

Related topics:WakefieldWest Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice