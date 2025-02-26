A man has died in hospital following a crash near Leeds.

It happened at about 3.30pm on Saturday (February 22) at the junction of Doncaster Road and King Royd Lane in Ackworth, Pontefract.

A grey Suzuki Alto was travelling along Doncaster Road towards Nostell Priory, when it struck the rear of a blue Vauxhall Mokka which was waiting to turn right at the junction.

The junction of Doncaster Road and King Royd Lane. | Google

The driver of the Alto, an 83-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

He died in hospital yesterday (February 25), police said.

West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team is investigating this incident and is appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The reference is 13250103404.

Anyone with dash cam footage that may assist this investigation is also asked to get in touch with the team.