North Dean Road, Keighley: Police appeal after electric bike rider injured after crash

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 22nd Oct 2025, 10:39 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses and any dashcam footage following a crash in Keighley.

The collision is reported to have occurred at around 6.15pm on North Dean Road on on Monday (20 October) and involved a Surron electric bike and a silver VW Golf.

The rider of the Surron, an 18-year-old man, was found injured at the scene. He was taken to hospital with a head injury which is not understood to be life-threatening.

North Dean Road in Keighley.placeholder image
North Dean Road in Keighley. | Google

There was a pillion passenger on the Surron who is also likely to be injured, but they have not been identified at this time.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or believes they have seen either vehicle immediately prior to or following the collision. They are also asking any motorists who were in the area who have a dashcam fitted to check whether they have captured any relevant footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250603952.

