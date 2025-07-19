Dick Lane, Bradford: Police appeal after cyclist seriously injured in crash
Officers from the Roads Policing Unit would like to speak to anyone who has information or footage of the incident which took place at the junction of Dick Lane and Broad Lane on Wednesday, July 16.
It took place at about 4.10pm and involved a silver Volkswagen Golf and a man in his 50s riding a bike.
The man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.
* Anyone who can assist enquiries, and particularly anyone who has dashcam or other footage, should contact the Western Area Roads Policing Unit on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat referencing police log 1233 of 16 July.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.