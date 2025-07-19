Dick Lane, Bradford: Police appeal after cyclist seriously injured in crash

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 19th Jul 2025, 09:25 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Bradford.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit would like to speak to anyone who has information or footage of the incident which took place at the junction of Dick Lane and Broad Lane on Wednesday, July 16.

It took place at about 4.10pm and involved a silver Volkswagen Golf and a man in his 50s riding a bike.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The incident took place at the junction of Dick Lane and Broad Lane.placeholder image
The incident took place at the junction of Dick Lane and Broad Lane. | Google

The man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s new WhatsApp channel for breaking news in Leeds

* Anyone who can assist enquiries, and particularly anyone who has dashcam or other footage, should contact the Western Area Roads Policing Unit on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat referencing police log 1233 of 16 July.

Related topics:Bradford

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice