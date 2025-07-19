Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Bradford.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit would like to speak to anyone who has information or footage of the incident which took place at the junction of Dick Lane and Broad Lane on Wednesday, July 16.

It took place at about 4.10pm and involved a silver Volkswagen Golf and a man in his 50s riding a bike.

The incident took place at the junction of Dick Lane and Broad Lane. | Google

The man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

* Anyone who can assist enquiries, and particularly anyone who has dashcam or other footage, should contact the Western Area Roads Policing Unit on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat referencing police log 1233 of 16 July.