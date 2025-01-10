Fryston Road, Castleford: Police appeal after crash leaves pedestrian with serious injuries

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 10th Jan 2025, 12:04 GMT
Police investigating a Castleford crash which left a driver with serious injuries are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a red car which the two motorcyclists involved are understood to have overtaken just prior to the collision.bwhich occurred at around 4.45pm yesterday (January 9) on Fryston Road.

It involved two motorbikes and a pedestrian. The motorcycle riders failed to stop at the scene.

Fryston Road in Castleford.Fryston Road in Castleford.
Fryston Road in Castleford. | Google

The pedestrian, a 52-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the motorcycles is described as black with green wheels, which is thought to be a Yamaha MT. The other is described as a Twist and Go

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who believes they saw the two motorcycles in the area around the time of the incident, are asked to come forward. Members of the public are also asked to check whether they have captured any relevant dashcam or CCTV footage.

Information can be passed to the Roads Policing Unit via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting reference 13250014536.

