Mirfield: Police appeal after car crashes with stationary bus

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 22nd Oct 2025, 11:12 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious crash in Mirfield.

Officers were called to Huddersfield Road at 3.59pm yesterday (October 21) to reports a red Kia Venga was in collision with a stationary bus at the junction of Doctor Lane.

A 70 year old woman was taken to hospital where her condition is described as critical. It’s believed she had a medical episode prior to the collision.

A 70 year old woman was taken to hospital where her condition is described as critical.
A 70 year old woman was taken to hospital where her condition is described as critical. | YPN

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have dash cam footage of the incident to come forward.

Officers are also keen to speak to anyone who was in Mirfield around the time or in the Co-Op to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting log 1072 of 21 October

