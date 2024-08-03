A number of emergency vehicles rushed to a north Leeds village on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several emergency staff were spotted at around 9.40am this morning (August 3) on Wetherby Road near East Keswick, at what appears to be a car crash.

Pictures from the scene show a badly damaged silver car at the side of the road near the north Leeds village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency vehicles rushed to a car crash on Wetherby Road near East Keswick today. | Yorkshire Evening Post

At least two police cars and one ambulance were at the scene, with a number of people seen on the pavement.

West Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service have both been contacted for more details on this incident.