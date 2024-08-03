Wetherby Road incident: Police and ambulance rush to crashed car on the side of the road near East Keswick

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 3rd Aug 2024, 12:04 BST
A number of emergency vehicles rushed to a north Leeds village on Saturday.

Several emergency staff were spotted at around 9.40am this morning (August 3) on Wetherby Road near East Keswick, at what appears to be a car crash.

Pictures from the scene show a badly damaged silver car at the side of the road near the north Leeds village.

Emergency vehicles rushed to a car crash on Wetherby Road near East Keswick today.placeholder image
Emergency vehicles rushed to a car crash on Wetherby Road near East Keswick today. | Yorkshire Evening Post

At least two police cars and one ambulance were at the scene, with a number of people seen on the pavement.

West Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service have both been contacted for more details on this incident.

