Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious road traffic crash in Bradford.

Officers were called at 4.54pm yesterday (May) 14 to reports that an electric motorcycle had been in collision with a pedestrian on Leeds Old Road.

The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 70s, was taken to hospital with life-threating injuries.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 17-year-old male, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while unfit, theft of a motor vehicle and assault.

He was taken to hospital to be checked over.

Enquiries remain ongoing by the Roads Policing Unit.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have video footage of it is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting log 1451 of 14 May.