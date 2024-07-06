Bradford Road, Batley: Police appeal after three car crash
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision involving three cars in Batley.
The collision happened on Bradford Road in Batley at 09.55pm on Saturday, June 29, and involved a silver Audi A3, a black BMW and a blue Audi A1.
One of the passengers suffered serious injuries as a result of the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or any of the vehicles involved prior to the collision, or has any dashcam footage, is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit by calling 101 or go online at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13240351230.