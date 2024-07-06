Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision involving three cars in Batley.

The collision happened on Bradford Road in Batley at 09.55pm on Saturday, June 29, and involved a silver Audi A3, a black BMW and a blue Audi A1.

One of the passengers suffered serious injuries as a result of the incident.

