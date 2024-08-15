Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crews from five stations in West Yorkshire rushed to tackle a blaze in a building this morning.

The blaze broke out in the early hours on Thursday, August 15, at a commercial building on Kingsway in Ossett.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called just after 6am, and sent crews from Ossett, Wakefield, Cleckheaton and two from Dewsbury to the fire - which was fully involved.

Fire crews rushed to a fire on Kingsway in Ossett on Thursday morning (August 15). | Google

The crews used four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets, and the fire was extinguished just before 7am.

West Yorkshire Police have been approached for a statement.