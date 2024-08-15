Osset fire: Firefighters rush to tackle blaze in commercial building on Kingsway
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Crews from five stations in West Yorkshire rushed to tackle a blaze in a building this morning.
The blaze broke out in the early hours on Thursday, August 15, at a commercial building on Kingsway in Ossett.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called just after 6am, and sent crews from Ossett, Wakefield, Cleckheaton and two from Dewsbury to the fire - which was fully involved.
The crews used four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets, and the fire was extinguished just before 7am.
West Yorkshire Police have been approached for a statement.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.