Neil Fox Way Wakefield: Body believed to be missing man recovered from River Calder
A body believed to be missing Wakefield man has been recovered.
Police investigating the disappearance of Haroon Ahmed have located the body of a male.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The body was found in the River Calder, close to Neil Fox Way in Wakefield, earlier today (Wednesday, September 25).
“Haroon's family have been informed.”
Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the male’s death, but it is not being treated as suspicious at this time.
