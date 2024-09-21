Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A motorcyclist has been left fighting for life after a crash in Bradford. last night.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision which occured on Thornton Road, at its junction with Leaventhorpe Lane at around 9.30pm.

It involved an orange KTM 125 Duke motorbike and a red Toyota Avensis.

The rider, a 26-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he is said today to be in a critical condition.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw the movements of either vehicle immediately prior to it, is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or via the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Anyone with footage that may assist this investigation is also asked to get in touch. The log reference is 1941 of 20 September.