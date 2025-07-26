A motorbike rider has died after a crash near Leeds city centre.

Police are investigating the fatal collision that happened on Wellington Street just off the Armley Gyratory.

Officers were called at 5.36pm yesterday evening (Friday, July 25) to reports of the incident involving the motorbike only.

The biker crashed and died just off the Armley Gyratory as he travelled onto Wellington Street. | Google Maps / NW

The rider, a man aged 27, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorbike was travelling away from the Armley Gyratory onto Wellington Street when it’s veered off the road and collided with a wall.

Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry team are appealing for witnesses and anyone who may have dash cam footage from the incident to come forward.

Any information can be given via 101 or use the live chat options at the LiveChat quoting log 1501 of 25 July.