Frank Humpleby: Missing west Leeds man found safe and well
A man reported missing from a west Leeds suburb has been found safe and well.
Frank Humpleby was last seen at around 9am yesterday (July 15) in Wortley.
The 75-year-old walks with a limp and was last seen walking in the direction of Leeds city centre.
West Yorkshire Police have now confirmed he has been found safe and well, adding: “Many thanks to everyone who shared our appeal.”
