Frank Humpleby: Missing west Leeds man found safe and well

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 16th Jul 2025, 07:48 BST
A man reported missing from a west Leeds suburb has been found safe and well.

Frank Humpleby was last seen at around 9am yesterday (July 15) in Wortley.

The 75-year-old walks with a limp and was last seen walking in the direction of Leeds city centre.

Frank Humpleby.placeholder image
Frank Humpleby. | WYP

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sign up for free, news, sport and retro newsletters from your Yorkshire Evening Post

West Yorkshire Police have now confirmed he has been found safe and well, adding: “Many thanks to everyone who shared our appeal.”

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice