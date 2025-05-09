Lee Griffin: Missing man found safe and well
A man reported missing from Leeds has been found safe and well
Lee Griffin was last seen in Leeds city centre at around 1.30pm on Wednesday, April 7.
Police today confirmed the 40-year-old had been found safe and well.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Our thanks to everyone who assisted in sharing the appeal and contacted us with information.”