Darren Butland: Police concerned for welfare of missing Ilkley man

Published 14th Feb 2025, 07:14 BST
Police are concerned for the welfare of a man from Ilkley reported missing from home.

Darren Butland, 50, is described as around 5ft 11ins tall, of large build. He was last seen wearing a grey puffer jacket with darker grey sleeves and is also believed to be wearing jeans and either a baseball cap or flat cap.

Darren Butland.placeholder image
Darren Butland. | WYP

Officers are asking for the public’s assistance in reporting any recent sightings, or information of Darren’s possible whereabouts. He went missing yesterday (February 13)

If anyone has information about Darren’s whereabouts or has seen a man matching his description, please contact police via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 842 of 13 February.

