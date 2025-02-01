Hasnain Ali: Serious concerns for welfare of missing Bradford teenager

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 1st Feb 2025, 10:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are appealing for information about a teenager who has been reported missing from Bradford.

Hasnain Ali was last seen in the Rooley Lane area of the city at about 7am yesterday (January 31)

The 16-year-old is described as six feet tall and of slim build and was last seen wearing a black jacket with green patterns and grey joggers. He is also believed to be carrying some drawstring bags.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Hasnain Ali.Hasnain Ali.
Hasnain Ali. | WYP

Police say there are serious concerns for Hasnain’s welfare and officers are making enquiries to locate him.

Sign up for free news, sport and retro newsletters from your Yorkshire Evening Post

If you can assist then please contact police in Bradford on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 1873 of 31 January.

Related topics:Missing PeopleMissing personsWest Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice