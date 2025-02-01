Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for information about a teenager who has been reported missing from Bradford.

Hasnain Ali was last seen in the Rooley Lane area of the city at about 7am yesterday (January 31)

The 16-year-old is described as six feet tall and of slim build and was last seen wearing a black jacket with green patterns and grey joggers. He is also believed to be carrying some drawstring bags.

Police say there are serious concerns for Hasnain’s welfare and officers are making enquiries to locate him.

If you can assist then please contact police in Bradford on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 1873 of 31 January.