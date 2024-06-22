Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for the public’s help in reporting any sightings of a 13-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Dewsbury.

Millie Surman was last seen in Dewsbury around 3pm yesterday (June 21).

She is described as 5ft tall, of slim build, with dark brown, shoulder-length hair. Her clothing is unknown.

If anyone has seen her or has any information about her whereabouts, they are asked to contact police via Live Chat online or 101, quoting log 1742 of 21 June.