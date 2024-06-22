Millie Surman: Concerns for girl, 13, reported missing from Dewsbury

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 22nd Jun 2024, 07:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police are appealing for the public’s help in reporting any sightings of a 13-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Dewsbury.

Millie Surman was last seen in Dewsbury around 3pm yesterday (June 21).

She is described as 5ft tall, of slim build, with dark brown, shoulder-length hair. Her clothing is unknown.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Millie Surman.Millie Surman.
Millie Surman. | WYP

If anyone has seen her or has any information about her whereabouts, they are asked to contact police via Live Chat online or 101, quoting log 1742 of 21 June.

UPDATE: Millie Surman has now been located. Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal or who provided information.

Related topics:Missing personsDewsbury

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.