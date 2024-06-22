Millie Surman: Concerns for girl, 13, reported missing from Dewsbury
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are appealing for the public’s help in reporting any sightings of a 13-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Dewsbury.
Millie Surman was last seen in Dewsbury around 3pm yesterday (June 21).
She is described as 5ft tall, of slim build, with dark brown, shoulder-length hair. Her clothing is unknown.
If anyone has seen her or has any information about her whereabouts, they are asked to contact police via Live Chat online or 101, quoting log 1742 of 21 June.
UPDATE: Millie Surman has now been located. Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal or who provided information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.