Man's body found off Yorkshire coast after search for missing Leeds swimmer

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 22nd Aug 2025, 12:32 BST
A body has been found after a swimmer from Leeds went missing at sea off the Yorkshire coast more than three weeks ago.

The man was found at Tunstall beach at Holderness in East Yorkshire, at around 5.30pm yesterday. (August 21)

Most Popular

Father-of-two Matt McDavid, 42, from Leeds, dropped out of sight from the shore while swimming off the coast at Flamborough on Wednesday, July 30.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Thornwick Bay.placeholder image
Thornwick Bay. | Marisa Cashill

Humberside Police say the man has not yet been formally identified, adding: “however at this stage of our investigation, it is believed to be linked to reports of a concern for safety at Thornwick Bay in Flamborough on Wednesday 30 July 2025.”

Sign up for free news, sport and retro newsletters from your Yorkshire Evening Post

A statement added: “They say a post-mortem examination will take place in the coming days however at this time, the circumstances are not thought to be suspicious. The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by officers.”

Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice