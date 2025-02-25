Carberry Place Hyde Park: Man found dead at Leeds address as firefighters called to incident at home

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 25th Feb 2025, 14:35 BST

A man has been found dead at an address in Leeds after firefighters were called in.

Emergency services responded to an address in Carberry Place, Hyde Park, at 4.57pm yesterday afternoon (Monday, February 24), after a man was found dead.

Emergency services responded to an address in Carberry Place, Hyde Park. | NW

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and established that there were no suspicious circumstances.

“The deceased’s next of kin have been informed and a file has been prepared for the coroner.”

Firefighters from Leeds and Dewsbury were called initially called in to assist with the incident. Although no further details have been provided at this stage.

