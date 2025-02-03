Station Road, Cross Gates: Major Leeds road closed after woman hit by car

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 13:29 BST
A major road in Leeds has been closed following an incident in which a woman was hit by a car.

Police received reports of the collision on Station Road in Cross Gates at around 9.20am today (February 3).

According to a spokesperson for the police, the incident involved a car and a female pedestrian.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police were called to Station Road shortly after 9am.placeholder image
Police were called to Station Road shortly after 9am. | Google

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today.

The driver of the car remained at the scene, while the woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Station Road is currently closed between the junctions of Station View and Knightsway. However, the railway station remains open and can be accessed by car via Station View.

Related topics:Station RoadCross GatesPoliceHospital
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice