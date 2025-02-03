A major road in Leeds has been closed following an incident in which a woman was hit by a car.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police received reports of the collision on Station Road in Cross Gates at around 9.20am today (February 3).

According to a spokesperson for the police, the incident involved a car and a female pedestrian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were called to Station Road shortly after 9am. | Google

The driver of the car remained at the scene, while the woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Station Road is currently closed between the junctions of Station View and Knightsway. However, the railway station remains open and can be accessed by car via Station View.