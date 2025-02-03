Station Road, Cross Gates: Major Leeds road closed after woman hit by car
Police received reports of the collision on Station Road in Cross Gates at around 9.20am today (February 3).
According to a spokesperson for the police, the incident involved a car and a female pedestrian.
The driver of the car remained at the scene, while the woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Station Road is currently closed between the junctions of Station View and Knightsway. However, the railway station remains open and can be accessed by car via Station View.