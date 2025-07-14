George Mann Road, Hunslet: Magnet fishermen find grenade in Leeds canal

Published 14th Jul 2025
The discovery of a grenade by magnet fishermen in a Leeds canal prompted a police response.

Officers were called to a report that a grenade had been found by magnet fishermen in the canal off George Mann Road in Hunslet shortly before 1.15pm yesterday (July 13).

Police attended the scene, and an EOD team was called to attend.

The item was recovered and taken away to be safely destroyed.

