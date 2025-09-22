Driver seriously injured as crash shuts M62 near Pontefract – police appeal for witnesses

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 22nd Sep 2025, 10:48 BST
Police are urgently appealing for witnesses after a major crash brought the M62 near Pontefract to a halt this morning.

At around 2.10am, a blue Kia Rio lost control and crashed into the central reservation while travelling eastbound just past junction 32.

The driver, a 21-year-old man from the Manchester area, suffered serious injuries and received emergency treatment at the scene.

Police are seeking witnesses to a crash on the M62 near Pontefract on Monday morning.placeholder image
Police are seeking witnesses to a crash on the M62 near Pontefract on Monday morning. | National World

He was taken to hospital, and his injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.

The incident resulted in the motorway being closed for several hours for recovery and investigation work.

Roads Policing Unit officers are seeking anyone with information or dashcam footage related to this incident.

Police can be contacted on 101, referencing police log 0084 of 22 September.

Information can also be given online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat.

