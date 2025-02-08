Loft goes up in flames on Castleford residential street
Firefighters were called to a property this morning after a blaze broke out in the loft.
The call was made shortly after 10am this morning for the fire on Edendale, Castleford.
Appliances from Castleford, Normanton and Pontefract attended where they found the entire roof engulfed.
They were able to bring it under control using a hose-reel jet.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service reported that smoke detectors were installed and working at the time.