Lemonroyd Lock death: Man's body pulled from Leeds canal as police say death remains 'unexplained'
At 11.04am today (Friday), police were notified that a body had been found in Lemonroyd Lock at Methley on the Aire and Calder Navigation.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended the location and the body was recovered.
“It was confirmed to be that of a male, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.
“Enquiries are ongoing to identify the deceased. The death is being treated as unexplained.
“The body is not believed to be that of a male seen entering the River Aire in Leeds on December 23.”
