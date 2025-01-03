Lemonroyd Lock death: Man's body pulled from Leeds canal as police say death remains 'unexplained'

Charles Gray
Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 16:53 GMT
Emergency crews rushed to the canal in Leeds after a man’s body was discovered.

At 11.04am today (Friday), police were notified that a body had been found in Lemonroyd Lock at Methley on the Aire and Calder Navigation.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended the location and the body was recovered.

“It was confirmed to be that of a male, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A man has been found dead at Lemonroyd Lock in Methley, Leeds.
A man has been found dead at Lemonroyd Lock in Methley, Leeds. | Simon Hulme

“Enquiries are ongoing to identify the deceased. The death is being treated as unexplained.

“The body is not believed to be that of a male seen entering the River Aire in Leeds on December 23.”

