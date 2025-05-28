Waste crews were carrying out collections in Burmantofts, Armley and Middleton when smoke started emerging from the back of their wagons | Leeds City Council

Residents in Leeds have been warned on the dangers of binning hot ash from barbeques and batteries following three separate fires which began during refuse collections.

Waste crews were carrying out collections in Burmantofts, Armley and Middleton during the last week when smoke started emerging from the back of their wagons.

In each case the crews pulled over and was advised by the fire service to tip the smouldering waste on to the road to enable it to be safely extinguished.

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “Evidence in each case appeared to show the fires were caused by either disposable barbeques or batteries from vapes or other discarded devices.

“Fortunately, on these occasions the crews were unhurt, and the bin wagons, roads and local properties were not damaged.

“The mess created in each location was cleared as soon as could be safely arranged, but not without the time and cost involved and some inconvenience to local residents and road users.”

As a result of the incidents the council has issued advise on how to get rid of items, saying the best way to get rid of disposable barbeques is to let them completely cool down until at least the next day after use and then to soak them in water before wrapping them in foil and disposing of them in a black wheelie bin.

Loose batteries or devices like vapes that contain lithium-ion batteries can be safely recycled at the place they were purchased from, most supermarkets or any local household waste recycling centre in Leeds.

Leeds City Council executive member for climate, energy, environment and green space, Councillor Mohammed Rafique said: “We’d like to thank all of the crews in these incidents for their quick-thinking and attentiveness as well as West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for their guidance on how to handle these situations to avoid serious issues developing.

“Fires in bin wagons or at recycling centres can be started from the smallest spark or heat source. This results in danger to our crews and staff, damaged vehicles and inconvenience for residents.

“We appeal to everyone to please dispose of your rubbish responsibly, taking extra care that disposable barbecues are fully cooled down and that hidden batteries in things like vapes are recycled in an appropriate battery bin. Taking the time to be vigilant helps to keep everyone safe.”