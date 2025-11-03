Leeds pensioner dies after plane crash on runway at flight club

Investigations are underway after a Leeds pensioner died following a plane crash on a runway at a flight club. | Bruce Rollinson/National World

Investigations are underway after a Leeds pensioner died following a plane crash on a runway at a flight club.

The incident happened just before 1pm on Sunday, when North Yorkshire Police were called to reports of a light aircraft crash at Sherburn Aero Club in Sherburn in Elmet.

Officers attended alongside other emergency services and the man, believed to be the sole occupant, was pronounced dead.

It is believed the small plane had crash landed on the runway.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “ Sadly, a man in his 70s from the Leeds area, who is believed to be the sole occupant, was pronounced dead.

“His family is currently being supported by specially-trained officers and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“We are not currently able to release any further information about the incident or deceased.”

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has been made aware, police added.