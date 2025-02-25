Harrogate Road, Alwoodley: Pedestrian dies after crash in Leeds suburb

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 25th Feb 2025, 10:43 BST

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal crash involving a car and a pedestrian in Leeds.

Police received a report of a collision involving a blue Skoda Rapid and a pedestrian on Harrogate Road between the junctions of Belvedere Road and Belvedere Avenue in Alwoodley at 12.29pm yesterday (February 24)

Emergency services attended and found an 81-year-old woman with serious injuries. She was taken to hospital where she was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

Scene of where a pedestrian died in a crash on Harrogate Road between Belvedere Road and Belvedere Avenue in Alwoodley, Leeds.Scene of where a pedestrian died in a crash on Harrogate Road between Belvedere Road and Belvedere Avenue in Alwoodley, Leeds.
Scene of where a pedestrian died in a crash on Harrogate Road between Belvedere Road and Belvedere Avenue in Alwoodley, Leeds. | Tony Johnson

The car had been travelling away from Wigton Lane/Alwoodley Lane junction towards the A6120.

Following enquiries at the scene the driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released on bail for enquiries to continue.

Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) would like to speak to any witnesses, or anyone who has any dashcam or CCTV footage of the collision or the car in the time leading up to it.

You can contact West Yorkshire Police online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting log 701 of 24 February.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

