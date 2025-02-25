Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal crash involving a car and a pedestrian in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police received a report of a collision involving a blue Skoda Rapid and a pedestrian on Harrogate Road between the junctions of Belvedere Road and Belvedere Avenue in Alwoodley at 12.29pm yesterday (February 24)

Emergency services attended and found an 81-year-old woman with serious injuries. She was taken to hospital where she was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scene of where a pedestrian died in a crash on Harrogate Road between Belvedere Road and Belvedere Avenue in Alwoodley, Leeds. | Tony Johnson

The car had been travelling away from Wigton Lane/Alwoodley Lane junction towards the A6120.

Following enquiries at the scene the driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released on bail for enquiries to continue.

Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) would like to speak to any witnesses, or anyone who has any dashcam or CCTV footage of the collision or the car in the time leading up to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can contact West Yorkshire Police online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting log 701 of 24 February.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.