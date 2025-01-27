Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pictures have been shared following concerns in Leeds city centre over a large emergency response.

Six crews from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS), as well as ambulances, pulled up outside of Merchants Quay on East Street on Friday evening.

A WYFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters attended Merchants Quay, East Street, Leeds on Friday evening (24/01/25) just before 6pm.

Six fire crews responded on Friday evening following reports of a burning smell in Leeds city centre | Conlagh Finnegan

“There were reports of a smell of burning which turned out to be a pan left on the hob.

“Crews left the scene around 6.30pm.”

Conlagh Finnegan, who lives next door, submitted video footage of the large emergency response outside of the building.