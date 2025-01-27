Leeds city centre fire: Pictures shared following major emergency response to reports of 'burning' smell
Six crews from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS), as well as ambulances, pulled up outside of Merchants Quay on East Street on Friday evening.
A WYFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters attended Merchants Quay, East Street, Leeds on Friday evening (24/01/25) just before 6pm.
“There were reports of a smell of burning which turned out to be a pan left on the hob.
“Crews left the scene around 6.30pm.”
Conlagh Finnegan, who lives next door, submitted video footage of the large emergency response outside of the building.
