One person has been hospitalised after a collision in West Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire Police reported receiving calls about a crash on Knottingley Road in Knottingley shortly before 7pm yesterday (Wednesday, January 1).

The incident involved a car and a motorcycle, and the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital for treatment, according to a spokesperson for the police.

A motorcyclist has been hospitalised after a crash on Knottingley Road, Knottingley. | Google/National World

The road was closed for several hours as emergency services managed the scene.

It has now reopened, and traffic is moving normally again.

