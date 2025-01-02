Knottingley Road, Knottingley: Motorcyclist hospitalised after crash with car in West Yorkshire
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
One person has been hospitalised after a collision in West Yorkshire.
West Yorkshire Police reported receiving calls about a crash on Knottingley Road in Knottingley shortly before 7pm yesterday (Wednesday, January 1).
The incident involved a car and a motorcycle, and the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital for treatment, according to a spokesperson for the police.
The road was closed for several hours as emergency services managed the scene.
It has now reopened, and traffic is moving normally again.
✨ Find out all about the biggest stories Leeds with the Yorkshire Evening Post's breaking newsletter
Click here to sign up 👇
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.