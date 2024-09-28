Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man suffered serious head injuries following a collision with a car in a Leeds village last night.

The injured man, who is in his 20s, had to be taken to hospital after being struck by the red Honda Jazz on High Street in Kippax at around 9.24pm on Friday, September 27.

The boy was seriously injured after the collision on Kippax High Street last night. (pic by Google Maps) | Google Maps

It happened close to The Old Tree pub, opposite Co-op. The man had been crossing the road at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The car stopped at the scene. The victim remains in hospital.

The Eastern Area Roads Policing Unit would like to speak to anyone who saw, has information or footage of the collision.

Information or footage can be passed to the Roads Policing Unit on 101 referencing log 1799 of September 27.